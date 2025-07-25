Nigerian drug kingpin ran cartel from abroad—Arrested in Delhi operation

Cartel had ties to Malaysia, Australia, Japan, and UK

The breakthrough came after police intercepted an MDMA parcel on June 13, 2025. That led to the arrest of Kameni Philipp with cocaine and a fake Cameroonian passport.

Investigators found Indian women were being used as couriers to smuggle Colombian cocaine into India before it was mixed locally for higher profits.