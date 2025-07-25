Nigerian drug kingpin ran cartel from abroad—Arrested in Delhi operation
Delhi Police have taken down a major drug cartel run remotely by a Nigeria-based kingpin, Callistus (alias Kalis).
The gang used encrypted messaging apps and forged documents to traffic cocaine, MDMA, and cannabis (ganja) into India.
Their delivery system worked almost like a food app, with local agents in Delhi handling orders and drop-offs.
Cartel had ties to Malaysia, Australia, Japan, and UK
This wasn't just a local setup—the cartel had ties to Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and the UK.
The breakthrough came after police intercepted an MDMA parcel on June 13, 2025. That led to the arrest of Kameni Philipp with cocaine and a fake Cameroonian passport.
Investigators found Indian women were being used as couriers to smuggle Colombian cocaine into India before it was mixed locally for higher profits.
Decoding the arrests made so far
To hide their tracks, the group used UK phone numbers for instructions and laundered money through hawala networks.
Five African nationals have been arrested so far. In just six months, the cartel made over ₹85 crore in India alone.
Police are now working with international agencies to track down more people involved.