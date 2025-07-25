Next Article
Delhi's Friday feels like 40°C; thunderstorms expected tomorrow
Delhi had a sweaty Friday with temperatures around 37°C and humidity making it feel even hotter.
IMD says there might be a bit of rain in some areas later today, but most of the city stayed dry.
Saturday's weather will be better than today's
High heat plus humidity can leave you feeling drained and raises the risk of dehydration.
There's hope for relief though—thunderstorms are expected on Saturday, which should cool things down to about 28-35°C.
Just keep an eye out for possible disruptions if you're heading out.