West Bengal loses 25 people to drowning every day: Survey

A new survey shows West Bengal loses over 25 people to drowning every day—more than 9,100 a year. Nearly half of these are children aged one to nine, making the state's drowning rate more than double the national average.

Most incidents happen in rural areas, often within 50 meters of home and usually around midday when supervision drops.

Only about 18% of victims have death certificates mentioning drowning, so actual numbers are much higher than official records show.

This underreporting makes it even tougher to tackle the problem.