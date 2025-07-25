Odisha: Panchayat worker held for filming women's moles India Jul 25, 2025

A 25-year-old panchayat worker in Kendrapara, Odisha, was arrested after he allegedly convinced women from self-help groups to show and let him film their moles, promising them ₹1,000 per mole as part of a fake medical scheme.

The incident came to light when Kalpana Samal, who leads a local women's group, filed a police complaint.