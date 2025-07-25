Next Article
Odisha: Panchayat worker held for filming women's moles
A 25-year-old panchayat worker in Kendrapara, Odisha, was arrested after he allegedly convinced women from self-help groups to show and let him film their moles, promising them ₹1,000 per mole as part of a fake medical scheme.
The incident came to light when Kalpana Samal, who leads a local women's group, filed a police complaint.
Accused tried to run but was caught
Police registered a case under laws protecting women's dignity.
The accused tried to run but was caught in Cuttack district on July 25.
His bail request was denied and he's now in jail, according to Rajkanika police inspector Sanjay Kumar Mallick.