AP CM Naidu heads to Singapore for investments

Naidu's itinerary in Singapore

Naidu will join business roundtables focused on digital economy and fintech, take part in a business roadshow, and tour key infrastructure sites around Singapore.

He'll connect with the Telugu community abroad and meet local dignitaries to drum up interest for the big Visakhapatnam Investment Summit coming up in November.

This trip follows his earlier visit to Davos this year—he's clearly keeping Andhra Pradesh on the global map.