AP CM Naidu heads to Singapore for investments
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is off to Singapore from July 26-31, hoping to bring in new investments for the state.
He'll be meeting with top business leaders and global companies, pitching Andhra's business-friendly vibe and modern infrastructure.
Naidu's also putting a spotlight on the state's ports, airports, highways, and its long coastline as major draws.
Naidu's itinerary in Singapore
Naidu will join business roundtables focused on digital economy and fintech, take part in a business roadshow, and tour key infrastructure sites around Singapore.
He'll connect with the Telugu community abroad and meet local dignitaries to drum up interest for the big Visakhapatnam Investment Summit coming up in November.
This trip follows his earlier visit to Davos this year—he's clearly keeping Andhra Pradesh on the global map.