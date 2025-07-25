185 Pakistani Hindu refugees get Indian citizenship in Gujarat
Big news from Gujarat—185 refugees from Pakistan, mostly Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists living in Kutch, Morbi, and Rajkot, have just received Indian citizenship.
The ceremony was attended by Harsh Sanghavi, the state's Minister of State for Home.
Their new status comes under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019.
Sanghavi's assurance to new citizens
Sanghavi spoke about the tough times these families faced in Pakistan—losing homes and living with constant threats.
He credited PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for making this citizenship possible.
Sharing a story about a woman doctor who escaped persecution added a personal touch to the event.
Sanghavi assured everyone that these new citizens will get equal access to government schemes and opportunities as they start fresh lives in India.