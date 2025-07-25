Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road choked as bike taxi ban bites
Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road (ORR) has hit a new level of gridlock—thanks to more people heading back to offices and a recent ban on bike taxis.
On Wednesdays, vehicle numbers at major tech parks have jumped 45% since 2024, with short commutes now significantly delayed during rush hour.
Officials are considering staggered office timings, work-from-home Wednesdays
To tackle the chaos, city officials are thinking about staggered office timings and "work-from-home Wednesdays" for IT companies.
There's also talk of faster road upgrades, stricter parking rules, and comfy AC busses just for tech workers.
The goal: make commuting less painful and help public transport catch up with the city's rapid growth.
Solutions could be a blueprint for other Indian cities
ORR is Bengaluru's main tech hub, so what happens here could shape how Indian cities handle traffic as they grow.
If these fixes work—even partly—they could be a blueprint for balancing booming jobs with streets that actually move.
