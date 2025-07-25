India-UK trade deal: Indian professionals may find jobs in UK
India and the UK are working on a new trade deal that includes mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) for professional qualifications.
This means Indian nurses, architects, accountants, and techies could soon have their skills officially recognized in the UK—making it much easier to work there.
The deal also opens up visa options for business visitors and professionals, with no set limits on numbers.
Game-changer for young professionals eyeing global careers
For young professionals eyeing global careers, this is a game-changer. MRAs cut out extra exams or retraining, so moving to the UK job market gets way smoother.
Tech workers especially benefit—over 60,000 Indians already work in UK IT—and now three-year visas (for them and their families) are on the table.
Plus, a Social Security Convention means Indian workers can skip UK social security payments for three years, making short-term gigs even more attractive.