India-UK trade deal: Indian professionals may find jobs in UK India Jul 25, 2025

India and the UK are working on a new trade deal that includes mutual recognition agreements (MRAs) for professional qualifications.

This means Indian nurses, architects, accountants, and techies could soon have their skills officially recognized in the UK—making it much easier to work there.

The deal also opens up visa options for business visitors and professionals, with no set limits on numbers.