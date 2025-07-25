Next Article
Roof collapse in Rajasthan school kills 7 students
A tragic morning at Piplodi Primary School in Jhalawar, Rajasthan—just as classes started, the roof suddenly collapsed, leading to the deaths of seven students.
Over 60 children were trapped under the debris, but rescue teams and locals worked quickly to pull them out and get the injured to hospitals.
Five teachers suspended, investigation ordered
In response, Rajasthan's government suspended five teachers and ordered a top-level investigation.
The Chief Minister shared his condolences and sent officials to oversee relief efforts.
The incident sparked protests in the area, with people demanding safer school buildings—now, authorities are promising urgent safety checks across all schools in the state.