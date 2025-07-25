Next Article
Over 10,500 Indians in foreign jails, report reveals
Over 10,500 Indians are currently in prisons across the globe, with 43 facing death row, according to a new government report.
Most are in the UAE (2,773), Saudi Arabia (2,379), and Nepal (1,357), while places like Canada and South Africa each have just one Indian prisoner.
India offers legal help through its embassies
India is actively working to bring home 28 fishermen detained in Sri Lanka and offers legal help through its embassies.
The Indian Community Welfare Fund also helps cover legal costs for those who need it most—showing that even far from home, support is available for Indians in tough situations.