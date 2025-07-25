Next Article
Rajasthan school roof collapse: Parents protest, demand justice
A tragic school roof collapse in Pilodi village, Rajasthan, on July 25 left seven students dead and 28 injured.
The incident has triggered strong protests from parents and locals, who accuse the administration of negligence.
Roads were blocked as people demanded justice and accountability, while police were brought in to manage the tense situation.
Survivors join families in calling for answers
Students who survived joined their families in calling for answers—one student shared how her classroom was nearly hit by falling debris.
Protesters want ₹1 crore compensation per victim's family and immediate support for those affected.
Meanwhile, the community's frustration continues as they push for real change.