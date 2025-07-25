UP: Hit-and-run on highway kills woman walking with friends India Jul 25, 2025

On Friday morning in Bharthana, Uttar Pradesh, a speeding auto rickshaw hit five women from behind while they were out for a walk on the Etawah-Kannauj highway.

Lalita Devi (45) was seriously hurt and sadly died on the way to the hospital.

The other four women were injured and taken to the Bharthana Community Health Centre.