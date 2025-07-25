Next Article
UP: Hit-and-run on highway kills woman walking with friends
On Friday morning in Bharthana, Uttar Pradesh, a speeding auto rickshaw hit five women from behind while they were out for a walk on the Etawah-Kannauj highway.
Lalita Devi (45) was seriously hurt and sadly died on the way to the hospital.
The other four women were injured and taken to the Bharthana Community Health Centre.
Driver flees after hitting women
Right after the crash, locals called the police, who rushed the injured women to care. The autorickshaw driver ran off, leaving his vehicle at the scene.
Police have sent Lalita Devi's body for postmortem and are recording witness statements as they work to find and arrest the driver.
The seized autorickshaw is now key evidence in this ongoing hit-and-run investigation.