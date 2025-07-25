Next Article
Kerala schools to start at 9:45am from next academic year
Kerala is changing school timings for the 2025-26 year—classes will now run from 9:45am to 4:15pm starting 15 minutes earlier than before.
The move follows a High Court order and recommendations from a government panel, even though some religious groups aren't thrilled about it.
Some groups worry about clash with morning religious studies
Some Muslim organizations worry the new schedule could clash with their morning religious studies.
Education Minister V Sivankutty said the change sticks to state rules and promised more talks if needed.
He also mentioned that anyone with concerns can take legal steps, and all schools will get a safety check soon.