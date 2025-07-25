Vehicle thefts in Delhi rise by over 52% this year
Delhi's vehicle theft numbers have shot up by over 52% this year, with 2,529 cases reported between January and July—way higher than last year's 1,662 for the same period.
The data comes from ZIPNET, which tracks stolen vehicles across the city.
SUVs left unattended are easy targets, say police
It's not just cars—jeeps, small trucks, and even two ambulances have gone missing. Busses and bicycles were also taken from spots all over Delhi.
Most thefts are happening in areas like Rohini, Paschim Vihar, and Greater Kailash.
Police say SUVs left unattended are easy targets because of their resale value.
Police are now tracking vehicles across state lines
With over 40,000 unclaimed or seized vehicles piling up, police are ramping up checks in high-theft zones.
They're also using ZIPNET to track vehicles across state lines and hopefully recover more of what's been lost.