Modi's Maldives visit: Big moves for India-Maldives partnership

Why should you care?

This trip wasn't just about ceremonies—India rolled out a $565 million credit line to help the Maldives build housing and support priority infrastructure projects.

UPI (yep, that digital payments system you use) is set to be implemented there too. Plus, both countries started talks for a Free Trade Agreement.

Modi even joined the Maldives's 60th Independence Day as Guest of Honour, marking six decades of close ties.

For young people watching the region, this visit signals stronger connections and more opportunities between neighbors.

