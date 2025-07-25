200 day care cancer centers coming up in India
Big news for healthcare: the government is setting up over 200 Day Care Cancer Centers (DCCCs) across India in 2025-26.
These centers are designed to bring cancer treatment—like chemo and minor procedures—closer to people in rural areas, so folks won't have to travel far or crowd big hospitals.
Locations chosen based on ICMR data
The locations were picked using data from the Indian Council of Medical Research and state feedback, targeting districts with the highest need.
Each center will cost up to ₹1.49 crore, with funding split between central and state governments under the National Health Mission.
DCCCs will offer comprehensive cancer care
DCCCs will handle chemotherapy, biopsies, medication, and help manage side effects.
Plus, adults over 30 can get screened at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs nationwide—especially for common cancers like oral, lung, breast, and cervical.
The goal? Catch cancer early and make treatment easier for everyone who needs it.