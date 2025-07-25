Next Article
How India's 'bilateral' approach helped calm things down with Pakistan
India and Pakistan have agreed to stop military operations after a rare round of direct talks between their top army officials.
Announced in Parliament, this move highlights India's focus on keeping things calm and strategic—plus, by early May, India had already taken down key terror bases across the border.
India preferred to handle issues directly with Pakistan
Between late April and mid-May, India was busy talking with countries like the US about the situation.
On May 9, Indian officials told US Vice President J D Vance they were ready if things escalated but preferred to handle issues directly with Pakistan—emphasizing their preference for bilateral discussions.
India made it clear: when it comes to neighbors, they'd rather talk one-on-one than bring in third parties.