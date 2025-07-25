Decoding the mystery of fake bomb threat emails in India

Investigators asking Microsoft for data on alternative email accounts

The Punjab State Cyber Police and national cybercrime teams are digging through over 200 threatening emails—many oddly mentioning Tamil Nadu's DMK leaders.

Tracking down the culprits hasn't been easy: they're using VPNs and dark web tools to hide their tracks overseas.

Investigators are now asking Microsoft for data on alternative email accounts to find new leads.

Meanwhile, security has ramped up at key sites as police work overtime to crack the case.