Decoding the mystery of fake bomb threat emails in India
Since last year, police across 18 Indian states have been chasing the people behind a wave of fake bomb threat emails.
These emails have targeted big landmarks like the Golden Temple, Taj Mahal, airports, schools, and government offices—most recently hitting Mumbai's Iskcon Temple.
Thankfully, officials say these are just scare tactics; no real bombs have been found.
Investigators asking Microsoft for data on alternative email accounts
The Punjab State Cyber Police and national cybercrime teams are digging through over 200 threatening emails—many oddly mentioning Tamil Nadu's DMK leaders.
Tracking down the culprits hasn't been easy: they're using VPNs and dark web tools to hide their tracks overseas.
Investigators are now asking Microsoft for data on alternative email accounts to find new leads.
Meanwhile, security has ramped up at key sites as police work overtime to crack the case.