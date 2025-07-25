Why India-UK trade deal excludes polo horses, mules, hinnies

India maintains high import duties on exotic animals

India's keeping a 33% import tax on these animals to protect local breeders and military needs—so luxury animal imports won't shake up home markets.

For everyone else, though, this deal means smoother trade: 99% of Indian exports like textiles and seafood get duty-free entry into the UK.

In return, tariffs drop on British seafood and fruits. The agreement is set to help Indian small businesses break into UK government contracts and could potentially open up fresh opportunities for young entrepreneurs on both sides.

