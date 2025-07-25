Why India-UK trade deal excludes polo horses, mules, hinnies
India and the UK just signed a big trade agreement (CETA), which is set to take effect once both parliaments ratify it, aiming to nearly double their business together to over $120 billion by 2030.
While most goods get easier access, polo horses, mules, hinnies, and other exotic animals are specifically kept out of the duty cuts.
India maintains high import duties on exotic animals
India's keeping a 33% import tax on these animals to protect local breeders and military needs—so luxury animal imports won't shake up home markets.
For everyone else, though, this deal means smoother trade: 99% of Indian exports like textiles and seafood get duty-free entry into the UK.
In return, tariffs drop on British seafood and fruits. The agreement is set to help Indian small businesses break into UK government contracts and could potentially open up fresh opportunities for young entrepreneurs on both sides.
