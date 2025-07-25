Next Article
Tripura professor suspended for inappropriate behavior with student
Dr. Santanu Majumder, an Assistant Professor at Kamalpur Government Degree College in Tripura, was suspended after a video of him behaving inappropriately with a female student on campus spread online.
The incident sparked outrage, and Dr. Majumder admitted to what he called a serious lapse of judgment, which violated college rules and professional ethics.
Professor can't leave assigned place
The Higher Education Department officially suspended Dr. Majumder on July 24, saying his actions hurt the dignity of the college and teaching profession.
For now, he has to stay at Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College in Belonia and can't leave without permission.
Further steps will be decided based on the ongoing investigation by college authorities.