SC to hear petitions against Bihar electoral rolls revision
The Supreme Court will soon hear petitions challenging Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which aims to clean up the voter list before state elections—removing duplicates and names of people who have passed away.
The Election Commission (EC) has defended the process, saying it follows legal guidelines.
The Supreme Court urged the EC to consider using documents like Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration cards for verification.
Implications of the hearing
Groups challenging the revision worry it could hurt transparency or even basic rights if not done fairly.
The Supreme Court's decision could shape how future elections in Bihar—and possibly elsewhere—handle who gets counted as a voter.
If you care about fair elections or plan to vote in Bihar, this is one to watch.