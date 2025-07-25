SC to hear petitions against Bihar electoral rolls revision India Jul 25, 2025

The Supreme Court will soon hear petitions challenging Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which aims to clean up the voter list before state elections—removing duplicates and names of people who have passed away.

The Election Commission (EC) has defended the process, saying it follows legal guidelines.

The Supreme Court urged the EC to consider using documents like Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration cards for verification.