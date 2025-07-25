Next Article
Modi receives 'Haiykolhu' in Maldives, talks cooperation with local leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with full honors in the Maldives by President Mohamed Muizzu, including a Guard of Honor and a 21-gun salute.
The visit stands out because it marks 60 years of India-Maldives diplomatic ties, and Modi is there as the Guest of Honor for the country's 60th Independence Day.
Modi's trip about friendship as much as official business
To celebrate the occasion, Modi received the traditional 'Haiykolhu,' showing off Maldivian hospitality.
There were also performances by local schoolkids dancing to traditional songs.
Beyond ceremonies, Modi met with Maldivian leaders to talk about boosting cooperation between the two countries—making this trip as much about friendship as official business.