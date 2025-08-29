Delhi cop's son duped of ₹2.3 lakh in college admission
A Delhi Police head constable lost ₹2.3 lakh in July 2025 after falling for a scam promising her son a management quota seat at IP University.
She was contacted by SMS, met at an office in Nehru Place, and handed over the cash for a supposed spot at Surajmal College—only to find out later that no admission existed and the office had disappeared.
More than 30 similar cases are under investigation
After realizing she'd been duped, the officer filed a complaint on August 25.
Police arrested two suspects from Ghaziabad on August 28, 2025, recovering ₹1.34 crore in cash and documents of students and colleges.
Police say more than 30 similar cases are under investigation, with scammers using bulk SMS to pose as college admission consultants across Delhi.
The search continues for others involved.