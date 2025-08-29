Delhi cop's son duped of ₹2.3 lakh in college admission India Aug 29, 2025

A Delhi Police head constable lost ₹2.3 lakh in July 2025 after falling for a scam promising her son a management quota seat at IP University.

She was contacted by SMS, met at an office in Nehru Place, and handed over the cash for a supposed spot at Surajmal College—only to find out later that no admission existed and the office had disappeared.