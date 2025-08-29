Varanasi ghats inundated; cremations carried out on rooftops  

A fresh bout of floods has hit Varanasi due to the rising water levels in the Ganga and Varuna rivers. The Central Water Commission reported that the Ganga river's water level reached 71 meters on Friday, crossing its warning mark of 70.262 meters. The danger level for the city is set at 71.262 meters. All major ghats in Varanasi are now submerged under water.

Rituals affected 'Ganga Aarti' being performed symbolically The rising water levels have also disrupted daily rituals and activities at the ghats. The famous 'Ganga Aarti' at Dashashwamedh Ghat is now being performed symbolically on a nearby roof due to flooding. Similarly, cremations are being carried out on rooftops and in nearby alleys of Manikarnika and Harishchandra Ghats.

Displacement Residents living on upper floors of houses Floodwaters have entered several localities, including Ramana, Samne Ghat, Nagwa, Konia and Hukulganj. Residents in these areas are now living on the upper floors of their houses as ground floors remain submerged. Ramesh Singh from Sangampuri in Nagwa told PTI that he has been living on his second floor as floodwaters have entered his home. "The menace of mosquitoes has increased a lot. The children in our neighborhood are wading through water to go to school," he said.