PM Modi pitches India as investment hotspot in Japan
Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day trip to Japan, where he called India the "world's fastest-growing major economy" and spotlighted over $40 billion in Japanese investments so far.
He talked up new partnerships with Japan in manufacturing, technology, and green energy—areas both countries see as future game-changers.
Modi's pitch for India
Modi pointed to India's political stability and clear policies as big reasons for investors to take notice.
He set an ambitious target of 500 GW renewable energy by 2030 and mentioned joint projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail as proof of next-gen teamwork between India and Japan.
The visit also comes at a time when global trade tensions are high, making these international partnerships even more important.