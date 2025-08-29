Drunk man survives car running over him in Gurugram

What does the law say?

Public drunkenness isn't just risky—it's illegal.

Earlier, getting drunk in public could get you a small fine or a day in jail under Section 510 of the IPC.

But since last year (2024), new rules under Section 355 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita mean fines can go up to ₹1,000, or you might have to do community service instead.