Next Article
Drunk man survives car running over him in Gurugram
In Gurugram, a drunk man was lying unconscious on the road for hours when a car accidentally ran over his chest at Bhuteshwar Mandir Chowk.
Amazingly, he escaped with only minor injuries and some help from bystanders.
The whole incident was caught on camera.
What does the law say?
Public drunkenness isn't just risky—it's illegal.
Earlier, getting drunk in public could get you a small fine or a day in jail under Section 510 of the IPC.
But since last year (2024), new rules under Section 355 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita mean fines can go up to ₹1,000, or you might have to do community service instead.