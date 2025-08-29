Next Article
No dowry death charges in Nikki Bhati case: Legal experts
Nikki Bhati, 26, died recently in Greater Noida after allegedly being set on fire by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands.
But there's a legal snag—her marriage lasted more than nine years, which is outside the seven-year window for standard dowry death charges under current law.
Investigators are analyzing video evidence
Experts say if ongoing harassment is proven, police could use cruelty or torture charges instead.
Investigators have found a flammable substance in Nikki's room and are analyzing video evidence.
Her husband and in-laws have been arrested, while her sister Kanchan—who reported the incident—is being questioned again as new details emerge.