Man protests on electricity tower for sister-in-law's hand in marriage
In Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, a man climbed an electricity tower on Thursday to protest after his wife refused to let him marry her younger sister.
The unusual scene drew a crowd, and police had to step in.
After several hours of talking with police and family, he finally agreed to come down safely.
Man wants to marry his wife's sister
Raj Saxena first married in 2021 but lost his wife within a year. He then married her sister, and now—more than two years into his second marriage—wanted to marry his current wife's younger sister as well.
When she said no, he staged this dramatic protest on the tower until authorities promised they'd consider his request.