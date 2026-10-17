Court orders Abhijeet Dipke's conditional release
What's the story
A Delhi court ordered the conditional release of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday. The order comes a day after his detention and arrest over planned protests at Connaught Place against alleged electoral fraud. He was released on a bond of ₹50,000 and asked to ensure he wouldn't disturb peace, NDTV reported.
Pre-protest detentions
Dipke was heading to Connaught Place for 'Tiranga March'
Dipke was detained on Friday as he was heading to Connaught Place for a "Tiranga March." The march aimed to gather people and wave the national flag in protest against alleged electoral fraud.
Along with him, All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was also detained. She was released early Saturday morning after being formally released after completing formalities related to her detention under the Delhi Police Act.
Legal proceedings
Second detention in connection with protests
Dipke was formally arrested in a new case for breach of peace under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.
This was his second detention in connection with the protests.
Earlier, he had been detained from a flight at Delhi airport on October 10 and made to sign a bond promising not to disturb peace for one year, the NDTV report stated.
Protester demands
AISA president slams Delhi Police, BJP government
After her release, Bora slammed the Delhi Police and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for what she called illegal detentions. She demanded an end to the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls and called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and imprisonment.
"I was detained at Mandi House and kept here (at the police station) the whole night, until 5 am," she told news agency PTI.
Protest preparations
Police detained around 150 people to maintain law and order
Despite the detentions, smaller marches were held by students and others waving the national flag.
The police detained around 150 people to maintain law and order on Friday.
Security personnel cordoned off Central Park in Connaught Place, with Rapid Action Force personnel deployed inside and additional forces stationed in the area.