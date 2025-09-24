Delhi: Driver in BMW hit govt officer seeking bail

Kaur's lawyer argues she took injured couple to hospital

Singh and his wife were returning from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara when the accident happened.

An FIR was filed for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

In court on September 24, Kaur's lawyer argued that CCTV footage doesn't match police claims and said she took the injured couple to a hospital despite being hurt herself.

Prosecutors countered that she chose a hospital run by her relatives to avoid scrutiny and delayed informing police about the incident.

The court has ordered all CCTV evidence preserved as investigations continue.