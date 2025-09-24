Delhi: Driver in BMW hit govt officer seeking bail
On September 14, 2025, Navjot Singh—a Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs—lost his life after a BMW allegedly hit his motorcycle near Delhi Cantonment Metro station.
His wife was left critically injured.
The driver, Gaganpreet Kaur (38), has denied causing the crash and is now seeking bail.
Kaur's lawyer argues she took injured couple to hospital
Singh and his wife were returning from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara when the accident happened.
An FIR was filed for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
In court on September 24, Kaur's lawyer argued that CCTV footage doesn't match police claims and said she took the injured couple to a hospital despite being hurt herself.
Prosecutors countered that she chose a hospital run by her relatives to avoid scrutiny and delayed informing police about the incident.
The court has ordered all CCTV evidence preserved as investigations continue.