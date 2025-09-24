New species of finless snake eel discovered off Tamil Nadu
A team from the National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR) recently discovered a new species of finless snake eel, named Apterichtus kanniyakumari, about 100 meters deep off Colachel.
The find was published in the latest issue of Zootaxa.
Distinct features of the new eel species
This golden-yellow eel stands out with its three black blotches: one behind the eyes, one in the rictus, and one behind the origin of the rictus, and unique features like a short head and specific tooth patterns.
Genetic testing confirmed it's truly a separate species, closely related to another local eel, Apterichtus nanjilnaduensis, but still distinct.
Significance of discovery
This is NBFGR's 16th new marine species from India's coast, shining a light on the Arabian Sea's hidden biodiversity.
Discoveries like this remind us how much there is left to explore—and why studying ocean life matters for protecting our resources.