Delhi experiences cooler temperatures and predicted rainfall
Delhi woke up to a cool start, but don't get too comfy—IMD says thunderstorms and light rain are likely through the day.
Expect highs around 34.5°C, so it's going to feel pretty warm and muggy out there.
Humidity set to peak at 62%
Humidity is set to peak at 62%, with a 77% chance of rain and scattered storms rolling in.
The air quality is actually decent this morning (AQI at 72), but all this weather could mess with your outdoor or travel plans.
IMD suggests carrying an umbrella and wearing light clothes; things should calm down by evening as rain chances drop off.