Delhi garment factory fire breaks out in Nangli Sakrawati
India
A big fire broke out at a garment factory in Nangli Sakrawati, near Najafgarh Road, Delhi on Sunday evening.
Flames spread from the ground to the fourth floor, with 25 fire trucks rushing in to help.
Fire crews are still working on cooling things down to stop any more damage.
Firefighters fight blaze, officials investigating cause
Firefighters have been working to control the blaze and keep it from spreading further.
Right now, officials are also investigating what started the fire.