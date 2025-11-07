Delhi govt meets to discuss tackling pollution in hotspots

Hotspots like Anand Vihar, Okhla Industrial Area to be monitored

Hotspots like Anand Vihar and Okhla Industrial Area will now see tighter monitoring.

The plan includes more water sprinkling, fixing potholes, cracking down on open burning, and controlling dust from construction.

The status of mechanical street cleaning, anti-smog gun deployment, and real-time emission checks is also being reviewed.

Officials are expected to work together closely, with stricter penalties for repeat violators and a progress report due next week.