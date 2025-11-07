Delhi's air quality hits new low, AQI crosses 700
Delhi woke up to some seriously bad air, with the AQI shooting up to 727—way past the "hazardous" mark.
The spike comes right after Diwali fireworks and a big jump in stubble burning from nearby states.
Slow winds are making things worse by trapping all that pollution close to the ground.
Breathing this air can be dangerous
Breathing this air isn't just uncomfortable—it's risky.
Most parts of Delhi are seeing "very poor" or even "hazardous" air, which can trigger breathing and heart problems, especially for kids and those with health issues.
People are already protesting and asking for urgent action.
There might be a slight improvement if wind speeds pick up later today.
Stubble burning, vehicle emissions to blame
Stubble burning made up about 21.5% of Delhi's tiny particle pollution (PM2.5) on Thursday, rising sharply from just 1.2% on Wednesday, and is expected to reach 36.9% on Friday.
Car and truck emissions also played a role, adding another 11-16%.
All together, it's created one of the worst smog episodes of the season so far.