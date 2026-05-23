Delhi Gymkhana Club served eviction notice, leaders contact Housing Ministry
Delhi Gymkhana Club, one of the city's oldest and most exclusive hangouts, has been hit with an eviction notice, asking it to clear out its massive 27.3-acre premises by June 5.
The club's leaders quickly called a meeting and reached out to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, hoping for answers and a chance to discuss what happens next.
Government cites defense and security need
The government says the land is needed for defense and public security facilities and requirements.
If the club does not move by the deadline, ownership will shift to the president of India.
Despite all this uncertainty, the club's committee insists keeping things running smoothly for members is its top concern.
Founded 1913, near prime minister's residence
Founded way back in 1913, just steps from the prime minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi Gymkhana has seen generations pass through its doors, and its location makes it a pretty big deal in central Delhi.