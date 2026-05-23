Delhi Gymkhana Club served eviction notice, leaders contact Housing Ministry India May 23, 2026

Delhi Gymkhana Club, one of the city's oldest and most exclusive hangouts, has been hit with an eviction notice, asking it to clear out its massive 27.3-acre premises by June 5.

The club's leaders quickly called a meeting and reached out to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, hoping for answers and a chance to discuss what happens next.