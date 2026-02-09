Delhi had only 10 'severe' pollution days this winter
Delhi had just 10 "severe" air pollution days this winter (Oct 2025-Jan 2026), a big drop from 31 in 2016-17.
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav credited this progress to efforts like the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), which saw 103 of 130 NCAP cities show a reduction in PM10 concentration (2024-25 v. 2017-18).
But the fight for clean air isn't over yet
Cleaner air means healthier lungs and fewer sick days for everyone in Delhi and beyond.
But it's not all good news—December 2025 did not register the worst average AQI since 2018; overall average AQI in 2025 was 201, compared with 225 in 2018.
Winter weather can still trap pollution from crop burning, firecrackers, and traffic.
Even though farm fires continue, winter smog is still a huge challenge for the city's 30 million residents.
