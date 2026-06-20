Delhi HC acquits Mukesh Kumar in 1983 DTC bus murder
India
Mukesh Kumar, who was convicted in 2004 after the 1983 murder on a DTC bus, has finally been acquitted by the Delhi High Court.
The judges found that the prosecution just couldn't prove he was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, even after all these years.
Witness inconsistencies and no intent proof
The main reason? Witness accounts didn't add up. Some people pointed fingers at Kumar, but others, including the bus conductor, didn't back those claims.
There also wasn't any solid proof showing he meant to kill anyone.
As the court put it, We find that the prosecution had been unable to prove its case against the appellant beyond a reasonable doubt. The Appellant is entitled to be accorded the benefit of doubt.