Delhi HC orders removal of false posts about Surya Kant
India
The Delhi High Court just told social media platforms to quickly take down posts that wrongly claimed Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and other judges attended a London badminton event on public money.
Justice Tejas Karia said spreading this kind of misinformation can really hurt trust in the courts, and gave platforms 24 hours to act.
Fact check confirms Delhi tournament photos
Turns out, those viral photos were from a national tournament in Delhi last November, not London.
The government's fact-checking team cleared things up after the Badminton Association of India asked for help.
The court stressed how important it is to stop false information like this from spreading, with the matter listed for compliance on July 17.