Delhi heat wave leaves pigeons dropping and eagles found unconscious
Delhi's heat wave is hitting hard. Temperatures soared past 45 degrees Celsius over the past few days, and local wildlife is really struggling.
Pigeons are dropping midflight, eagles are being found unconscious on the streets, and even street dogs and cats aren't spared.
Many animals are suffering from dehydration, heat stroke, and garbage-related toxicity as the city swelters.
Delhi bird heat cases jump 50%
Veterinarians say there's been a 50% jump in heat-related cases among birds like pigeons, kites, and peacocks, sometimes up to 80 cases a day.
Animal welfare groups such as Vidyasagar Jeev Daya Parivaar are getting around 40 rescue calls daily and have started distributing 10,000 pots of water free of cost to help thirsty animals.
Experts recommend keeping clean water bowls in shaded spots and refilling them twice a day; simple steps like these can make a big difference for Delhi's animals this summer.