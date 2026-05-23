Delhi heat wave leaves pigeons dropping and eagles found unconscious

Delhi bird heat cases jump 50%

Veterinarians say there's been a 50% jump in heat-related cases among birds like pigeons, kites, and peacocks, sometimes up to 80 cases a day.

Animal welfare groups such as Vidyasagar Jeev Daya Parivaar are getting around 40 rescue calls daily and have started distributing 10,000 pots of water free of cost to help thirsty animals.

Experts recommend keeping clean water bowls in shaded spots and refilling them twice a day; simple steps like these can make a big difference for Delhi's animals this summer.