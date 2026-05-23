Delhi High Court allows private schools to raise fees annually
Big update for Delhi's private schools: The High Court has scrapped old Directorate of Education (DoE) orders that blocked fee increases.
Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said private unaided recognized schools can raise fees at the start of each academic year without needing DoE's approval first, a move that ends years of confusion, with some proposals dating back to the 2016-17 academic year.
Mid-year fee hikes need DoE approval
The court pointed out that delays had put a financial squeeze on many schools.
Fee hikes will now kick in from April 2027, but schools aren't allowed to demand back payments from parents.
Schools still need to send their fee plans to the DoE before each session, but approval is only needed if they want to hike fees mid-year.
For those cases, proposals must be submitted two months ahead and reviewed promptly.
Allegations of profiteering will be checked through proper financial audits, not just by looking at surplus funds.