Delhi High Court allows private schools to raise fees annually

Mid-year fee hikes need DoE approval

The court pointed out that delays had put a financial squeeze on many schools.

Fee hikes will now kick in from April 2027, but schools aren't allowed to demand back payments from parents.

Schools still need to send their fee plans to the DoE before each session, but approval is only needed if they want to hike fees mid-year.

For those cases, proposals must be submitted two months ahead and reviewed promptly.

Allegations of profiteering will be checked through proper financial audits, not just by looking at surplus funds.