Delhi hits 40.2°C as southwest monsoon delayed to early July
Delhi just had another blazing Saturday, hitting 40.2 degrees Celsius, hotter than usual for this time of year.
Weather experts say the southwest monsoon is running late and will probably show up in the first week of July instead of around June 27.
Delhi highs 39.9°C-41.1°C AQI 132
Different parts of the city felt the heat differently: Palam touched 39.9 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road was at 40.1 degrees Celsius, and the Ridge peaked at 41.1 degrees Celsius.
Nighttime lows ranged from 26 degrees Celsius to nearly 29 degrees Celsius.
Air quality stayed moderate with an AQI of 132 on Saturday afternoon, not great, but not terrible either.
IMD forecasts isolated thunderstorms Saturday night
The IMD is expecting light rain and isolated thunderstorms Saturday night, with more clouds and showers likely on Sunday.
Temperatures should stay high (around 39 degrees Celsius), but a little rain might make things feel a bit more bearable soon.