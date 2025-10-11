Delhi hospital stops scans; patients told to wait till 2028
Since September 23, Lok Nayak Hospital (LNH) in Delhi has stopped MRI and CT scans because of a shortage of films and a broken imaging system.
With only three government hospitals offering these scans, wait times have ballooned—some patients are being told their turn is in 2028.
Health minister promises all hospitals will offer scans soon
Delhi's Health Minister Pankaj Singh says all 36 government hospitals will offer MRIs and CTs by March 2026 through a public-private partnership.
LNH should restart services by January.
Scans will cost ₹2,500—a big drop from private rates—and the hope is to cut those massive waitlists.
Singh also dispels rumors about the hospital's ventilators
After inspecting LNH, Singh shared that almost all of the hospital's 80 ventilators are working fine, pushing back on rumors about failing equipment.
He also asked hospitals to buy medicines locally so patients don't face delays if central supplies run late.