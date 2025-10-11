Next Article
Free rides for women, transgenders on Delhi busses
India
Around Bhai Dooj (October 23, 2025), women and transgender residents in Delhi can travel for free on DTC and cluster busses with new travel cards.
This move is part of the city's push to modernize its subsidy system and make public transport more accessible for everyone.
Smart cards for all commuters
Delhi is introducing smart cards—blue for general commuters, pink for women and transgender folks, and orange for monthly pass holders.
These cards will work on both busses and the Metro, replacing old paper slips.
Only Delhi residents with valid address proof can get the pink card, and card readers are already installed in most busses, making commutes simpler for nearly 2.9 million daily passengers.