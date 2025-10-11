Next Article
Delhi-Jaipur highway crash: Hero MotoCorp engineer killed, 5 others hurt
India
A late-night crash on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near Manesar left one senior engineer dead and at least five others injured on Thursday night.
The accident happened when a speeding trailer truck carrying sheet metal lost control and slammed into several vehicles around 9pm.
The victim, Sandeep Kumar (33), worked at Hero MotoCorp's research division in Jaipur.
Truck driver absconded after accident
The crash, which involved Kumar's colleagues among the injured, caused major traffic jams.
Police suspect brake failure or driver fatigue led to the collision.
An FIR has been filed against the truck driver, who fled the scene.
Investigators are using vehicle registration data and CCTV footage from toll plazas to track him down, while Kumar's body has been sent for autopsy.