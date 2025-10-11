Haryana DGP among 12 senior officers named in suicide case
Senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar died by suicide at his Chandigarh home on October 7, 2024.
His wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, filed an abetment case against 10 to 12 senior and retired IAS/IPS officers—including the state's DGP—alleging their role in ongoing harassment and discrimination that Kumar described in a detailed suicide note.
Family refuses post-mortem until justice is served
Kumar's suicide note accused colleagues of caste-based bias, mental harassment, denial of leave to visit his dying father, and public humiliation since 2020.
Amneet is demanding suspension and arrest of those named, plus a probe under the SC/ST Act.
The family is refusing post-mortem or last rites until justice is served.
Chandigarh Police are investigating; meanwhile, Amneet has asked for protection for her family as the case unfolds.