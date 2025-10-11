Haryana DGP among 12 senior officers named in suicide case

Family refuses post-mortem until justice is served

Kumar's suicide note accused colleagues of caste-based bias, mental harassment, denial of leave to visit his dying father, and public humiliation since 2020.

Amneet is demanding suspension and arrest of those named, plus a probe under the SC/ST Act.

The family is refusing post-mortem or last rites until justice is served.

Chandigarh Police are investigating; meanwhile, Amneet has asked for protection for her family as the case unfolds.