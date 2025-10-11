India refuses to join Pakistan-Kishanganga-Ratle hydropower talks amid tensions

Sawalkote project cleared by India

Even without India at the table, Pakistan wants to move the process forward, and the Neutral Expert says meetings will go on as planned.

Meanwhile, India has just cleared the massive Sawalkote Hydro Electric Project in Jammu & Kashmir, signaling a renewed focus on using its water resources more fully under the Indus Waters Treaty.

This project will be one of the biggest in the region, covering Ramban, Reasi, and Udhampur districts.