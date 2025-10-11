India refuses to join Pakistan-Kishanganga-Ratle hydropower talks amid tensions
India has decided not to join the World Bank-led discussions with Pakistan about the Kishanganga-Ratle hydropower projects, following recent tensions.
In letters sent in July and August 2024, India said the treaty rules are "inoperative" right now, so it will not participate in the meeting scheduled for November 2025.
Sawalkote project cleared by India
Even without India at the table, Pakistan wants to move the process forward, and the Neutral Expert says meetings will go on as planned.
Meanwhile, India has just cleared the massive Sawalkote Hydro Electric Project in Jammu & Kashmir, signaling a renewed focus on using its water resources more fully under the Indus Waters Treaty.
This project will be one of the biggest in the region, covering Ramban, Reasi, and Udhampur districts.