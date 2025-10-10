Next Article
UN peacekeeping: India to host troop contributing countries' chiefs conclave
India
India is set to host the UN Troop Contributing Countries's Chiefs Conclave from October 14-16, 2024, in New Delhi.
Over 30 nations from the Global South and Europe are joining, but Pakistan and China aren't on the list.
The event will spotlight peacekeeper safety and better teamwork between countries.
India has been contributing to UN peacekeeping since 1948
This conclave marks over 76 years of India's steady role in UN peacekeeping since 1948.
India is one of the top contributors, with about 5,500 personnel serving in nine missions worldwide.
By bringing leaders together, India is pushing for smarter, safer peacekeeping—something that matters for global stability and shows India's growing leadership on the world stage.