Punjab floods: Crops damaged on 5 lakh acres
Punjab's recent floods hit hard, damaging crops on 5 lakh acres, with total loss on about 3 lakh acres across nearly 1,900 villages.
The worst damage was along the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej rivers, where many farmers lost half or more of their harvest.
Over 9,000 homes were destroyed, and about 3.8 lakh people are dealing with the aftermath.
Farmers say state compensation won't cover losses
The state is offering ₹20,000 per acre for total crop loss—India's highest—but many farmers say it won't cover what they've lost, especially for paddy.
Thick layers of silt now cover over 85,000 acres, making it tough to replant.
Punjab is asking the central government for ₹20,000 crore in relief, with compensation set to start rolling out from October 13, 2025.