Punjab floods: Crops damaged on 5 lakh acres India Oct 10, 2025

Punjab's recent floods hit hard, damaging crops on 5 lakh acres, with total loss on about 3 lakh acres across nearly 1,900 villages.

The worst damage was along the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej rivers, where many farmers lost half or more of their harvest.

Over 9,000 homes were destroyed, and about 3.8 lakh people are dealing with the aftermath.