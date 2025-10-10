Meghalaya government denies role in Manipuri Rajbari demolition
The iconic Redlands Building—also called Manipuri Rajbari—was torn down on Friday to reportedly make way for a new Manipur Bhavan.
Built in the 1940s, it was where the historic Manipur Merger Agreement was signed in 1949, officially joining Manipur with India.
The demolition has upset many people in both Meghalaya and Manipur.
Why the site matters
This building wasn't just old; it was a major piece of Manipur's history. After its demolition, heritage groups and leaders like Congress MP A Bimol Akoijam demanded answers and called for the site to be rebuilt and protected as a national heritage spot.
Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad Sangma denied his government had any role and promised an investigation.
The whole situation highlights how easily important parts of India's story can be lost—and why protecting them matters for everyone, especially younger generations learning about their roots.